COVID-19: Buhari says governors should work with presidential task force

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]

Governors should work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President spoke during an online meeting Monday with the Governors’ Forum, a statement from a presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday, highlighted.

Mr Buhari, according to the statement, disclosing that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, said, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.”

The president said the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those, were recording highest casualties round the world.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” the president said.

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19, the statement highlighted.

Mr Adesina, also in a short post via his verified twitter handle on Monday, said no presidential broadcast was planned.

He disclosed that rather than the expected broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.

“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”

The latest developments negates the position of Aliyu Sani, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Sunday.

Mr Aliyu while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said Mr Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday.

