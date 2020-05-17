Gambari’s appointment excites Governors – Fayemi

Professor Ibrahim Gambari
Professor Ibrahim Gambari

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed excitement over the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The forum also expressed its readiness to work with Mr Gambari for the progress and development of the country.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja on Sunday, the NGF expressed confidence in Mr Gambari’s competence for the job.

“As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands, requiring candor, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As State Governors, we are excited about this appointment.

“We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country.

“This is even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fayemi said on behalf of his colleagues.

Mr Fayemi wished Mr Gambari God’s guidance and the best of luck in “the important and challenging assignment.”

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.