Gambari’s appointment excites Governors – Fayemi

Related News

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed excitement over the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The forum also expressed its readiness to work with Mr Gambari for the progress and development of the country.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja on Sunday, the NGF expressed confidence in Mr Gambari’s competence for the job.

“As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands, requiring candor, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As State Governors, we are excited about this appointment.

“We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country.

“This is even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fayemi said on behalf of his colleagues.

Mr Fayemi wished Mr Gambari God’s guidance and the best of luck in “the important and challenging assignment.”

(NAN)