Related News

Enrollees under the N-Power programme will receive their April stipends in the coming week, the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq, has said.

N-Power is one of the National Social Investment Programmes (SIP) designed by the present administration to reduce poverty, unemployment and social insecurity among Nigerians.

It involves the deployment of thousands of unemployed graduates to schools and other institutions to work there while the government pays them a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

The enrollees have been clamouring for their April payment since the announcement of the lockdown in some states due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Farouq, while responding to questions at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Friday, said the payment process has reached the final stage.

“It is in the final stage of payment and by early next week, they will get their payment, Insha Allah.”