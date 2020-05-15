Buhari felicitates with Dele Momodu at 60

Dele Momodu
Dele Momodu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday felicitated with journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on May 16.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, congratulated Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind.

Mr Buhari wished the Publisher of Ovation International greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

The president rejoiced with the family, friends and professional colleagues of Mr Momodu, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

He wished Mr Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engaged with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.

(NAN)

