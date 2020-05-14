Grass Cutting Scandal: Ex-SGF Babachir’s trial adjourned

Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal

The trial of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, before Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama has been adjourned to June 10, for continuation of trial.

The trial was to continue today, May 14, but could not due to the absence of the prosecution witness who could not travel to Abuja due to the ban on interstate travels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a challenge, securing the attendance of the witness who is outside the court’s jurisdiction,” prosecution counsel Offem Uket told the court, adding that he only got a two day’s notice on today’s case.

Mr Uket, however, apologised to the court for stalling proceedings and asked for an adjournment to enable him provide the witness in court.

The defence counsel, Akin Olujimi, did not object to the prosecution’s application for adjournment.

Justice Jude Okeke granted the application and adjourned the matter till June 10 and 15, 2020 for further hearing on the matter.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting Mr Lawal along with his younger brother, Hamidu Lawal. Others are: Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd on a 10-count amended charge, bordering on fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N1.1 billion.

