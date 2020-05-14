Raymond Dokpesi recovers from coronavirus

Related News

The founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, has recovered from COVID-19, AIT, a subsidiary of his company, said in a statement Thursday.

Mr Dokpesi was discharged with two of his grandchildren as other family members await their test results, the statement read.

Mr Dokpesi and seven other family members had, a fortnight ago, contracted the pneumonia-like infection days after his son contracted the virus.

The media mogul said the past two weeks at the treatment centre had provided him with a first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before the country.

Mr Dokpesi, who is also a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, added that “with well thought-out policies and highly-coordinated investment in the health system. Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector.”

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.”

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure,” his statement read.

The National Centre for Disease Control has not made an official statement on the number of patients who had recovered from the disease as of Thursday.

As of Wednesday, though, Nigeria’s confirmed cases neared 5,000, about a fifth of whom had been discharged and 164 had died.

“Till date, 4971 cases have been confirmed, 1070 cases have been discharged and 164 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” public health agency NCDC wrote on Wednesday.

Lagos, Kano and FCT are states with the highest cases, while Kogi and Akwa-Ibom states are the only states without any confirmed cases.