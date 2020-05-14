Man rapes, impregnates own teenage daughter – Police

The police in Imo State have arrested a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his teenage daughter.

The police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement said Uchenna Egbuchulem, 47, repeatedly raped his 17 years old biological daughter.

“On the 12/5/2020,Upon a report recieved by a good samaritan operatives of the Divisional Police hqrs, Mbaitoli, arrested the above named suspect for forcefully having canal knowledge of his biological daughter to the extent of getting her pregnant.

“The mother of the girl (a native of IVORY COAST) was said to have left the marriage and returned back home when the girl was an infant. The dad then began to take advantage of her, he was said to have forced her to bed by threatening to kill her with a machete.

“Meanwhile investigation has commenced, and he will be charged to court accordingly,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspect is from Nduhu Alaenyi, Ogwa, in Mbaitoli local government of the state.

A resident of the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the victim’s pregnancy was what eventually exposed her father.

Mr Egbuchulem, after discovering that his daughter was pregnant, reportedly took her to a medical doctor in the village.

He was said to have pleaded with the doctor to buy the unborn baby for N200,000.

But the doctor, instead, took the girl to the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Agu of Alaenyi Ogwa autonomous community, the resident said asking not to be named.

Upon enquiries by the traditional ruler, the teenager reportedly said her father impregnated her after repeatedly raping her.

It was then that the matter was reported to the police.

