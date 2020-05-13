COVID-19: PTF condemns recycling, sharing of face masks

Related News

The picking of face masks from dumpsites by some Nigerians for the purpose of recycling would only worsen the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said.

Mr Mustapha while speaking at the daily PTF briefing on Tuesday said the team was aware of the ongoing practice of sharing masks.

“The PTF has become aware of the ongoing practice of sharing masks and picking of masks for recycling from dumpsites,” he said. “This places a lot of responsibilities on all of us to be self-educated and to educate others.”

“The following points are emphasised: With the exception of fabric masks, every disposable used mask is a hazardous medical waste and should be disposed of properly, preferably by burning.

“It is very risky to share masks as the virus is capable of remaining on surfaces for several hours and you could get infected,” he said.

He also noted that “the unhealthy practice is harmful to everybody.”

“The unhealthy practice of picking up disposed masks for whatever purpose is harmful to both the individual picking it and whoever procures it later,” he said.

Usage

The federal government recommended the use of face masks to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) earlier said the use of non-medical masks “do not prevent one from contracting COVID19 but, they have been found to contribute to reducing the spread of infections when used widely with other preventive measures.”

Self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of cloth (textile fabric), non-woven wadding or paper-like materials all fall under the category of non-medical masks.

Though polyester, linen, or knit fabric can be used, the agency recommends 100 per cent cotton.

It also recommended that the non-medical masks be washed daily and “preferably should be a double layer of fabric to increase the absorbency and effectiveness.”

Advisory

The NCDC earlier launched an advisory on the use of cloth face masks.

According to the health agency, after wearing face masks, one must also:

– Avoid large gatherings

– Embrace physical distancing by maintaining a distance of two metres between yourself and others

– Perform regular handwashing with soap under running water

– Do frequent cleaning of surfaces with soap and water or disinfectants

NCDC also said individuals at a high risk of complications due to COVID-19, such as health workers, people experiencing respiratory symptoms like coughing and sneezing, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions should not use cloth face masks, rather they should stick to the use of medical masks.