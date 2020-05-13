Gambari: Tinubu, Inuwa, Gbajabiamila others congratulate Buhari’s new Chief of Staff

Related News

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lauded the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Tinubu described him as a renowned diplomat, statesman and scholar who has served Nigeria in many important positions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Gambari’s appointment was confirmed at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided by the president.

Mr Gambari replaces the late Abba Kyari, who died from complications arising from the coronavirus.

In a statement he personally signed, Mr Tinubu said Mr Gambari’s intellect, broad experience and skills in administration and diplomacy have adequately prepared and equipped him for the important job he now has.

“I congratulate Professor Gambari on his selection and commend President Buhari for making such a thoughtful and prudent choice at this crucial moment.”

“Prof. Gambari will work competently and with dedication to help President Buhari advance his policy and governance priorities just as he did in the past when he served as Minister of External Affairs in the 1980’s.”

“My personal knowledge of Chief of Staff Gambari is that he is an erudite man who knows and loves this country and who strongly believes in the Nigerian project and President Buhari’s change agenda.”

“He is no stranger to our party, APC, and its progressive national vision,” he said.

He said Mr Gambari has his best wishes and encouragement, adding that his is a tough assignment, perhaps the hardest he has had, “but he is a special person with great attributes,” he said.

“He will meet the challenge by discharging his duties with excellence and high purpose.”

“May the guidance and protection of Almighty Allah be with him as he begins the task of assisting the President in forging a better Nigeria and a better life for all of its people.”

BASED ON MERIT

In the same vein, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has also congratulated Mr Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President.

Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya

In a statement by Ismaila Misilli, his spokesperson, the governor described the appointment as a well-deserved one and based on merit considering his pedigree in diplomacy, administration and academics.

“I want to particularly applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff. This is indeed a good choice. I believe with his vast knowledge, experience and pedigree in administration and diplomacy both at national and global levels, he will give Mr. President the needed support and loyalty to deliver on his mandate and take the nation to the next level”.

He expressed the belief that Mr Gambari will bring to bear his outstanding national and global experience and connections in discharging the functions of his office.

ROUND PEG IN ROUND HOLE

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also congratulated Mr Gambari.

Femi Gbajabiamila

Mr Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, said he believes Mr Gambari is a round peg in a round hole, considering his experience over the years.

He said as a foremost diplomat and an outstanding academic, Mr Gambari would bring his experience of decades to bear in his new national assignment.

“I want to congratulate the new Chief of Staff to the President on his appointment. I know with his vast experience and international connections, Gambari will use all of that for the betterment of Nigeria.

“I wish him a successful period in office as he takes the onerous task of being the Chief of Staff to the President,” Gbajabiamila said.

RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, described the new chief of staff as the right man for the job.

In a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor said Mr Gambari is a man of impeccable character, right temperament, leadership and knowledge.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

“The choice of Professor Gambari as successor to the late Mallam Abba Kyari by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable. Gambari is not just an academic or a diplomat, he is a fine gentleman, a decent Nigerian who epitomizes the Nigerian dream.”

‘‘My personal and official interactions with Professor Gambari have brought about nothing but meaningful development. He is a man of many parts.’’

Mr Sanwo-olu said the several years of experience garnered by the newly appointed chief of staff in various fields of international diplomacy and politics, academics, research and management, would help the President and Commander In Chief in the onerous tasks of administering the nation.

‘‘I have no doubt that Professor Gambari’s appointment is a major win for the presidency and the nation as a whole, especially coming at a time when Nigeria is confronting a major challenge with global outlook.’’

The governor, however, urged Nigerians to support the new chief of staff, saying the nation has a lot benefit from his varied skills.

EXCEPTIONAL NIGERIAN

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) in a statement by its Executive Director, Abdullahi Omaki said it welcomes the news of the appointment of Mr. Gambari.

According to the statement, Mr Gambari is the Chairman and Founder of the Centre.

Mr Omaki stated that it is a very well-deserved appointment, not because he is one of them, their founder and mentor, but because he is an exceptional Nigerian, who has creditably distinguished himself in Nigeria, Africa, and the world through the United Nations where he served as Under-Secretary General of the world body for about 13 years.

“On behalf of its Board Members, the Management and all other staff of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), I express with great delight and profound respect to His Excellency Muhamadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, most sincere gratitude for this appointment.”

“The Centre, is exceedingly proud for the honour done to the person of Professor Gambari, his Centre, the people of his home-state, Kwara, and all other Nigerians at home and abroad.”

REWARD FOR ENVIABLE CONTRIBUTIONS

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, also congratulated Mr Gambari on assumption of his new office.

Mr Wase, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Puma, described Mr Gambari as one of the finest in his field globally.

Ahmed Wase (Photo Credit: ThisDay Live)

He said Mr Gambari’s appointment was a reward for his enviable contributions to the development of the country and his exploits at the international scene.

“I congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President. It is a mark of honour to serve your country at that highest level. This appointment is deserving and highly welcomed.”

“He is eminently qualified, highly experienced, mature and adequately exposed. I therefore, urge Prof. Gambari to use his wealth of experience and deep knowledge of national and international politics to bear on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in pursuing his next level agenda.”

The deputy speaker said the appointment could not have come at a better time than now looking at the myriad of problems faced by the nation.

“I hope that Gambari will provide the needed impetus and advice to assist the president to paddle the nation out of its current challenges,” he said.