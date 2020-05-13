Twitter ready to allow employees work from home ‘forever’ – Spokesperson

Twitter
Twitter

Twitter announced on Tuesday that it could allow employees to continue to work from home indefinitely even after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

Jennifer Christie, Twitter’s head of human resources, said if employees were in a position to work from home and they wanted to continue to do so “forever”, Twitter would “make it possible”.

Christie’s post said Twitter was one of the first companies to implement the stay-at-home model in early March.

According to media reports, several other tech companies, such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, did the same.

The company said offices would remain closed until at least September, “with very few exceptions”.

“Opening offices will be our decision,” a company spokesperson told NBC News.

“When and if our employees come back, will be theirs,” the spokesman added.

(dpa/NAN)

