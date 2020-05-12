Reps condemn repatriation of Almajiri from northern states

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to halt the repatriation of the almajiri from northern states to their states of origin.

The lawmakers took the decision on Tuesday during plenary while adopting a motion brought before it by Aishatu Dukku (Gombe, APC).

According to the lawmaker, the repatriation is against the fundamental human rights of any Nigerian to reside in any part of the country.

Northern state governors recently moved to eradicate the almajiri system in the region.

Under the Islamic religious education system, children are pooled from various locations into Quranic schools and they survive by begging on the streets for food and alms.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, northern state governors have been dispersing the almajiris and repatriating those whose parents are from other states.

Many of the street kids searching for Islamic knowledge across the north have been infected by the deadly coronavirus in recent days as state governments scramble frantically to send them back to their respective states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how about 16 of those recently sent back from Kano to Jigawa tested positive to the virus. The state is still expecting the test results for over 500 others.

Concerned legislators

The motion was titled “urgent need to look into the evacuation of Almajiriai amidst the coronavirus pandemic.” It was co-sponsored by Shehu Kakale (APC, Sokoto).

Ms Dukku, while moving the motion, expressed concern over the mode of transportation the children, describing it as dehumanising.

She alleged that most of the children were packed into a vehicle under the scorching sun.

Part of the resolution of the house was to urge the northern governors to ensure that the children were captured in the Universal Basic and Technical Education System.

They also urged the Northern Governors Forum to rescind their decision on banning almajiri system of education until those already in the system are provided for in the Universal Basic and Technical Education System.

