Download Supreme Court judgement that freed Orji Kalu

The Supreme Court on Friday voided the conviction of Orji Kalu, a former Abia State governor, who had earlier been convicted of stealing state funds.

Mr Kalu was freed alongside Ude Udeogu, who was the director of finance and accounts at the Abia State Government House during Mr Kalu’s tenure.

Justice Mohammed Idris had on December 5, 2019 sentenced the former governor to 12 years in prison for allegedly stealing public funds while in office. Mr Udeogu was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Supreme Court based its ruling on the fact that Mr Idris had already been promoted to the appeal court and was thus wrong to have given judgement on the matter.

Download the full judgement of the apex court HERE.