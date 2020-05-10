Teenager tortured to death for allegedly stealing N2,000 – Police

Related News

The police in Lagos on Saturday arrested four suspects at Bariga area of the state for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl on allegations that she stole N2,000.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday said the 16-year old victim, Halimat Sodiq, was a house help to Shade Moke of Bariga area.

Mr Elkana said Mrs Moke conspired with three other suspects to torture the girl to death on February 2 and subsequently buried the body to conceal the other.

“On 9/05/2020 at about 1130hrs, Bariga Police Station received an information that one Shade Moke ‘f’ 41 years old conspired with three others on 29/2/2020 and killed one Halimat Sodiq ‘f’ 16 years old over an allegation of stealing.”

“The victim is said to be a house help to Shade Moke. She was alleged of stealing #2000 from her madam which she denied.”

“The madam invited the remaining three suspects who tortured the girl to death. They buried her secretly at Atan cemetery Lagos, so as to conceal the murder. The four suspects were arrested but they denied the allegations. They however, admitted slapping the girl for denying that she stole the money,” Mr Elkana said.

The deputy superintendent of police said the suspects claimed that the girl went into convulsion after drinking water and they took her to three different hospitals before she eventually died.

Mr Elkana said the suspects said the girl was buried by her parents and the parents were contacted for their statements.

Mr Elkana said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The police said the suspects will soon be charged to court.