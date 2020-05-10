Teenager tortured to death for allegedly stealing N2,000 – Police

Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The police in Lagos on Saturday arrested four suspects at Bariga area of the state for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl on allegations that she stole N2,000.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday said the 16-year old victim, Halimat Sodiq, was a house help to Shade Moke of Bariga area.

Mr Elkana said Mrs Moke conspired with three other suspects to torture the girl to death on February 2 and subsequently buried the body to conceal the other.

“On 9/05/2020 at about 1130hrs, Bariga Police Station received an information that one Shade Moke ‘f’ 41 years old conspired with three others on 29/2/2020 and killed one Halimat Sodiq ‘f’ 16 years old over an allegation of stealing.”

“The victim is said to be a house help to Shade Moke. She was alleged of stealing #2000 from her madam which she denied.”

“The madam invited the remaining three suspects who tortured the girl to death. They buried her secretly at Atan cemetery Lagos, so as to conceal the murder. The four suspects were arrested but they denied the allegations. They however, admitted slapping the girl for denying that she stole the money,” Mr Elkana said.

The deputy superintendent of police said the suspects claimed that the girl went into convulsion after drinking water and they took her to three different hospitals before she eventually died.

Mr Elkana said the suspects said the girl was buried by her parents and the parents were contacted for their statements.

Mr Elkana said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The police said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.