Buhari appoints acting managing director for BOA

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Alwan Hassan as the new acting managing director for the Bank of Agriculture .

This was contained in a statement signed by ministry’s spokesperson, Theodore Ogaziechi, on Thursday.

Mr Hassan is a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience in the banking industry.

In the statement, Mr Buhari approved the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team of the Bank.

“The approval was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono via a letter dated May 5, 2020 with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14,” the statement said.

“Mr Hassan’s appointment is most apt and will expectedly turn the fortunes of bank around considering his decades of experience in the banking sector He worked with Bank PHB, First Bank of Nigeria, African International Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa and the Central Bank of Nigeria,” it added.

Mr Hassan hails from Kano State and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

He has served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

“Alwan Hassan who until his appointment was Chairman/CEO Midrange Universal Biz Ltd., is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers , the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors among others.

“He also has a thorough grooming of management prowess having attended trainings at the famous IMD Business School Luasanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, USA.”

The Bank of Agriculture being the nation’s apex agricultural and rural development finance institution, saddled with the responsibility of providing agricultural credit facilities in support of agricultural value chain activities, will benefit immensely from the vast banking experiences of Mr Hassan, the official added.

Mr Hassan is married with children.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.