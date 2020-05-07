Buhari appoints acting managing director for BOA

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Alwan Hassan as the new acting managing director for the Bank of Agriculture .

This was contained in a statement signed by ministry’s spokesperson, Theodore Ogaziechi, on Thursday.

Mr Hassan is a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience in the banking industry.

In the statement, Mr Buhari approved the immediate dissolution of the Interim Management Team of the Bank.

“The approval was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono via a letter dated May 5, 2020 with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14,” the statement said.

“Mr Hassan’s appointment is most apt and will expectedly turn the fortunes of bank around considering his decades of experience in the banking sector He worked with Bank PHB, First Bank of Nigeria, African International Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa and the Central Bank of Nigeria,” it added.

Mr Hassan hails from Kano State and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

He has served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

“Alwan Hassan who until his appointment was Chairman/CEO Midrange Universal Biz Ltd., is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers , the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors among others.

“He also has a thorough grooming of management prowess having attended trainings at the famous IMD Business School Luasanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, USA.”

The Bank of Agriculture being the nation’s apex agricultural and rural development finance institution, saddled with the responsibility of providing agricultural credit facilities in support of agricultural value chain activities, will benefit immensely from the vast banking experiences of Mr Hassan, the official added.

Mr Hassan is married with children.