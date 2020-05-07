Oil Licensing Round: Coalition warns Buhari over discretionary powers of award

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari must make a public declaration he would not exercise his discretionary powers as Minister of Petroleum Resources before, during, and after the proposed oil licenses bid round later this year, civil society groups have said.

The coalition of civil society organisations said this on Wednesday is a communique issued at the end of a one-day online workshop to assess key issues in the petroleum industry requiring urgent reforms.

The group said such public declaration by the president was critical to rebuilding the public confidence and trust of serious investors in participating in the bidding process.

The workshop facilitated by the Facility for Oil Sector Reform (FOSTER) was organised by the Publish What You Pay (PWYP) in collaboration with the Media Initiative on Transparency in Extractive Industries (MITEI).

“If Nigerians are unable to extract such a public commitment from the President that he will not interfere at any stage in the bid process, prospective investors will still be afraid the outcome will be subject to official manipulations, without strict adherence to approved bid guidelines and rules,” they said.

Citing discretionary awards as the greatest bane to the growth of the petroleum industry in Nigeria, the group said past experiences showed it was the singular reason why investors with the right financial and technical capacity were not interested in previous bid exercises.

Why previous bids failed

Participants said the government’s underlining objectives of conducting previous bids have always been to increase the government’s oil revenues, raise Nigeria’s proven oil reserves to about 40 billion barrels, and boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production to about three million barrels.

However, at the end of each the previous oil licensing rounds, none of it succeeded in helping government realise these objectives.

Apart from government’s inability to collect more than $750 million in signature bonuses from the various bid rounds, of the 175 marginal oil field licences issued between 2000 and 2007, only one has been developed into commercial production.

Besides, they said rather than growing, the country’s daily oil production capacity has consistently declined, from about 2.3 million barrels per day in 2014 to 1.6 million barrels per day in 2019.

Also, the group said previous bid rounds in Nigeria showed a sharp decline in the interest from serious investors, local and foreign, with only 57 per cent of the oil blocks on offer in the 2005 exercise receiving at least one bid.

By 2007, they said the figure dropped further to 40 per cent, with many of the serious investors expressing concerns about the law regulating operations in the oil industry.

They said their main source of worry was in the legal framework, which ceded too much powers to the Minister of Petroleum Resources, on whom the law conferred powers to unilaterally award or revoke oil licences on his or her discretion.

“Many of the serious investors opted out of the process as they felt the licensing bid rounds were mere cosmetic processes for government officials to reward their allies and associates with oil assets,” the group said.

Need for transparency

For the proposed oil bid round to succeed, the group urged government to ensure the processes involved are transparent and open to all interested parties.

In identifying the challenges previous bid rounds faced, the group said government must ensure the asset value on offer are raised, while data room quality is improved upon and made readily available to the bidders.

The group said government must avoid making the bid processes opaque, as this would encourage political interference, while high number and size of the fields would diminish the interest serious bidders.

To realise the objective set out by the government, the group said government must come up with a comprehensive national economic development plan detailing how the expected signature bonuses would be utilized in implementing the industry.

“Also, terms governing the licensing round must be open, transparent, clear and easily understandable by all parties and Nigerians so that the government’s management of the process can be tracked by interested members of the public,” it added.

During the bidding process, the group said stringent selection criteria must be adopted to ensure only firms with the requisite financial and technical capabilities made it, while the bid process in closely monitored to ensure successful firms pay their signature bonuses in full and into government coffers.

After the bid, the group said oversight of the processes should be provided by the National Assembly, while the Nigeria Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) will conduct the audit and civil society and the media would continuously monitor before, during and after the bid process.