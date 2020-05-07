Coronavirus: Provide PPEs for journalists, UN tells media owners

Related News

The United Nations (UN) has called on media owners and employers in Nigeria to provide minimum Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their reporters who daily cover the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian-Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, made the call Wednesday in solidarity with journalists on the frontline of COVID-19 response in Nigeria.

Mr Kallon who spoke on the observance of the World Press Freedom Day in Nigeria, held May 5, via a webinar titled, “Journalism without fear or favour in the period of pandemic,” said that “Media entrepreneurs must take the issue of welfare and safety of journalists more seriously, at this time of pandemic and at all time.”

The webinar, organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Abuja, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Channels Television and the UN Information Centre (UNIC) Nigeria, had 68 participants and speakers in attendance, including the Director of UNESCO Abuja Regional Office, Yao Ydo; and Chairman, Channels Television, John Momoh;

Other participants include: President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo; President of Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles Coffey; President, Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ahmed Nasralla and President of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland AffailMonney.

Mr Kallon observed that journalists across the world, including Nigeria, had been infected with coronavirus in the line of duty, pointing out that, “if we want journalism without fear or favour, media employers and entrepreneurs must be assuring in their duty of care to their reporters.”

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in his message on World Press Freedom Day, called on governments to protect media workers, and to strengthen and maintain press freedom, which is essential for a future of peace, justice and human rights for all.

In the message delivered on his behalf by Mr Kallion, the UN scribe said, “We particularly recognise those who are playing a life-saving role reporting on public health. We thank the media for providing facts and analysis; for holding leaders – in every sector – accountable; and for speaking truth to power.”

Mr Guterres called on governments and others, to guarantee that journalists can do their jobs throughout the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, stressing “the press provides the antidote: verified, scientific, fact-based news and analysis.”

The founder of Channels Television, John Momoh, in his keynote address, charged journalists not to fear to do their work and not to work out of fear, adding, “in the face of this pandemic, the media should be daring with its investigation, factual with its reports, courageous in the face of danger, and calculative in risk taking.”

He also called for media training on the preventive techniques of covering a pandemic as deadly as coronavirus.

The UNESCO Director General, Audrey Azoulay, in her message noted that “at a time when we are mired in worry and uncertainty because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, free information is essential to helping us face, understand, think about and overcome this crisis.

“We must consider the vital importance of information in this situation: informing the public means giving everyone the means of combating the illness by adopting appropriate practices.”