COVID-19: Uber set to cut 3,700 jobs

UBER logo used to tell the story.
UBER logo used to tell the story.

The popular ride hailing business, Uber, is set to lay off 3,700 full-time workers due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO of Uber Technologies Inc., Dara Khosrowshahi, will also forgo his basic salary for the rest of the year, Reuters reports.

Uber is a third-party ride hailing company. It currently operates in over 85 countries.

Most of the vehicles under the brand are owned by individuals who tap into its digitalised mode of operation to make a living, and in return pay a percentage into the coffers of the company.

Unfortunately, since the outbreak of coronavirus, the business has taken a downward spiral as human activities became restricted across nations in a bid to curtail the spread of the disease.

This inversely means a drastic drop in app-based rides.

As reported by Reuters on Wednesday, the categories of workers to be laid off include its “customer support and recruiting teams.” The firm said it “expects to incur about $20 million in costs for severance and related charges.”

Meanwhile, Uber shares opened 3 per cent lower on Wednesday as the company is expected to report its earnings on Thursday.

Uber in April donated 50,000 free rides, food to organisations fighting domestic violence in more than 30 cities across 16 countries.

This is to help victims of domestic violence to safety and connect with resources at no cost.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.