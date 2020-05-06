Nigerian woman delivers baby aboard repatriation flight

A new born baby. [PHOTO CREDIT: Mirror.co.uk]
A new born baby used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Mirror.co.uk]

A Nigerian woman aboard an Emirates Airline flight evacuating Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was delivered of a baby boy.

The woman, identified as Kafayat Amusan, was among the Nigerian travellers stranded in the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Wednesday revealed this in a press release on its Twitter page.

Mrs Amusan put to bed 30 minutes after take-off which led to the return of the aircraft to Dubai. “She is currently on admission, at a hospital in Dubai,” the statement added.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of the commission, said the new mother “will return to Nigeria after obtaining a birth certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy.”

She also congratulated Mrs Amusan for “another addition in her family” and prayed for her safe return to the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian ambassador in Dubai, Mohammed Rimi, alongside the staff of the embassy revealed that both mother and child are in good health and the initial aircraft bringing evacuees from Dubai was changed and is still en route to Lagos with 265 returnees on board.

Background

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, said in a statement that 265 Nigerian evacuees were expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. on May 6.

The ministry said it “is in the process of evacuating Nigerians from abroad and in accordance with NCDC guidelines, the evacuees will undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine in a monitored environment.”

Due to the delivery of Mrs Amusan’s delivery, the flight had to return. Passengers had to change aircraft and hence are still on their way to the Lagos Airport.

About 300 evacuees are also expected from London, on Friday, May 8 and arrangements to evacuate Nigerians from New York to Abuja are also ongoing with Ethiopian Airlines.

