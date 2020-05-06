19 million displaced children vulnerable to coronavirus – UNICEF

Related News

The United Nations Children Fund has warned that an estimated 19 million internally displaced children globally are among the world’s most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warning came as the organisation released a report looking at the risks and challenges facing internally displaced children, and the urgent actions needed to protect them.

The UN organisation, in a statement on Tuesday, said globally, an estimated 19 million children, including Nigerians, are living in displacement within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019.

UNICEF also said there are currently 1.9 million people displaced from their homes, 60 per cent of whom are children with one in four, under the age of five, in Northeast Nigeria.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said, hundreds of thousands of children in North -eastern Nigeria are living in the shadow of conflict and now in the increasingly challenging shadow of a global pandemic and its potential socio-economic aftermath.

“When a new crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic emerges, displaced children are especially vulnerable and the gaps in our ability to keep them safe are even more stark. We must urgently work together – all of us, government and humanitarian partners – to keep them safe, healthy, learning and protected,” Mr Hawkins said.

According to Mr Hawkins, what we really need now are strategic investments and a united effort from government, civil society, private sector, humanitarian actors and children themselves to find solutions that can protect children from the affects of displacement – especially as we face the COVID-19 pandemic – and also address and help mitigate the longer term impacts this can have on children’s health and education.

The UN organisation said the COVID-19 pandemic is making a critical situation for displaced children and families around the world even worse.

“They often live in overcrowded camps or informal settlements, where access to basic hygiene and health services is limited, and where physical distancing is not possible. This is true in Nigeria’s north-east, where conditions pose a particular challenge to containing the possible spread of diseases like COVID-19,” the UN organisation said.

UNICEF also said internally displaced children around the world often lack access to basic services and are at risk of exposure to violence, exploitation, abuse and trafficking.

“They are also at risk of child labour, child marriage and family separation, which all pose direct threats to their health and safety,” the UN agency said .

UNICEF also said there were 12 million new displacements of children in 2019 – 3.8 million of them were caused by conflict and violence, and 8.2 million by disasters linked mostly to weather-related events like flooding and storms.

Currently, Nigeria has 2950 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 481 have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded.