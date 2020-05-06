FG makes changes in evacuation of Nigerians from U.S.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

Evacuation of the first batch of stranded Nigerians in the United States earlier scheduled for Sunday has been brought back to Saturday.

Also changed is the flight number from ET 509 announced on Sunday to ET 8509 by the same carrier, Ethiopian Airlines.

The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York announced the changes in a statement issued on behalf of the Nigerian Missions in the U.S., on Tuesday.

In a notice on Sunday, the consulate had said no fewer than 700 Nigerians registered with the missions in the U.S. for evacuation, to be done in batches.

It said the plane could only accommodate 270 passengers, who would be picked on first-come-first-served basis.

It, however, said the list of evacuees would be prioritised according to their immigration status.

“This includes the need to consider those stranded with proof of short stay visas, the elderly, families with children and returning students,” it said.

The port of departure remains the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey and departure time, 9.15p.m.

According to Wednesday’s statement, the plane is expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 10 at 11:15 a.m.

“Those already booked on Ethiopian Airlines ET 509 will now be transferred by the airline to the new flight ET 8509 on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The projected cost for the one-way economy ticket is between 1,300 dollars (N488,800) and 1,700 dollars (N639,200) per adult, according to the consulate.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.