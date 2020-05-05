Anti-graft agency, EFCC, gets new spokesperson

Related News

The Acting Chairman of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has appointed a new spokesperson for the Commission. He is Dele Oyewale.

In a reorganisation announced on Monday, Mr Magu named Mr Oyewale as spokesperson as well as the substantive head of the agency’s media and publicity unit.

He succeeds Wilson Uwujaren, who has since been redeployed. Tony Orilade, who acted as spokesperson after Mr Uwujaren’s departure, has also been reassigned to lead the public interface unit.

A well-regarded journalist, Mr Oyewale worked as a reporter at Independent Communications Limited, publishers of TheNEWS and TEMPO magazines as well as PM NEWS.

In 2001, he moved to TELL Magazine, where he quickly rose to the rank of assistant editor.

He later worked at BroadStreet Journal, a business-focused publication also published by TELL Communications, winning a string of awards and becoming one of the country’s leading business journalists.

In 2006, he joined the public affairs directorate of the EFCC. He was Zonal Head, Public Affairs Directorate of the Commission in both Lagos and Port Harcourt and Acting Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit of the EFCC.

The new spokesperson holds a Bachelors degree in Geography from the University of Ilorin and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Mr Oyewale is married and blessed with children.