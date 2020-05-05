Anti-graft agency, EFCC, gets new spokesperson

Dele Oyewale
Dele Oyewale

The Acting Chairman of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has appointed a new spokesperson for the Commission. He is Dele Oyewale.

In a reorganisation announced on Monday, Mr Magu named Mr Oyewale as spokesperson as well as the substantive head of the agency’s media and publicity unit.

He succeeds Wilson Uwujaren, who has since been redeployed. Tony Orilade, who acted as spokesperson after Mr Uwujaren’s departure, has also been reassigned to lead the public interface unit.

A well-regarded journalist, Mr Oyewale worked as a reporter at Independent Communications Limited, publishers of TheNEWS and TEMPO magazines as well as PM NEWS.

In 2001, he moved to TELL Magazine, where he quickly rose to the rank of assistant editor.

He later worked at BroadStreet Journal, a business-focused publication also published by TELL Communications, winning a string of awards and becoming one of the country’s leading business journalists.

In 2006, he joined the public affairs directorate of the EFCC. He was Zonal Head, Public Affairs Directorate of the Commission in both Lagos and Port Harcourt and Acting Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit of the EFCC.

The new spokesperson holds a Bachelors degree in Geography from the University of Ilorin and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Mr Oyewale is married and blessed with children.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.