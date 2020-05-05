Dead Appointee: Senate, Executive to work towards replacing FCC nominee

Related News

The Senate Committee on Federal Character is to work with the executive towards replacing one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee into the Federal Character Commission.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, gave the directive during plenary on Tuesday.

Tobias Chukwuemeka, from Ebonyi State, was one of the 38 nominees appointed by the president into the board of the commission. The president had written to the Senate last Tuesday, seeking confirmation of his appointment and the 37 others.

Mr Chukwuemeka, a former member of the House of Representatives, died on February 27 after battling an unknown illness. He was aged 59.

The lawmakers commenced the confirmation process on Tuesday by referring the list of the nominees for screening when Michael Nnachi (PDP, Ebonyi) raised a Point of Order to inform his colleagues that the nominee is late.

“In the list of the FCC, number 12 died in February. He happens to come from my state so that a change will be made.”

In his response, Mr Lawan said he was aware and explained why his name was sent regardless.

READ ALSO:

“I spoke to the SGF on this. The process was completed when the late colleague died. They have taken note of it. The committee that will handle this should take particular note.

“The authorities on the executive side (are) already working on it,” he said.

He also directed the committee to carry out its responsibility as the law covers for.

“Whatever the law says is what should guide us.”

The nominees were referred to the committee for further legislative action, who is to report back in four weeks.