Iranian President condoles with Buhari over Kyari’s death

Late Abba Kyari
President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

A condolence letter signed by the Iranian President, according to Mr Shehu, prayed for the good health of the Nigerian leader, the family of the deceased, as well as the well-being of the Nigerian people, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Surely, eradicating this dangerous virus, which has claimed the lives of many innocent people around the world and continues to threaten global health, requires the determination and cooperation of all members of the international community and the elimination of all kinds of discrimination,” the Iranian leader said.

(NAN)

