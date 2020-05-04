Buhari mourns murdered UNIPORT students

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of three University of Port Harcourt students reportedly murdered by their kidnappers and their bodies buried in a shallow grave in April.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, also extended condolences to the university authorities and the Rivers State Government over the unfortunate incident.

While describing the tragic occurrence as “sad and heinous,” Mr Buhari regretted that the “evil perpetrators have cut short the prospectively bright journey of these youths”.

He prayed that God would comfort all those who mourned these young students and grant their souls eternal rest.

While noting that the Nigerian Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit has apprehended one of the suspected perpetrators, the president further directed the police authorities to intensify the search for the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

”This administration will continue to equip the law enforcement and security agencies to bring to an end the evil activities of kidnappers in the country,” he assured. (NAN)

