Coronavirus: Kaduna lawmaker writes National Assembly, wants commodity price increase checked

Related News

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, has written to the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly over the hike in prices of basic commodities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker who represents Zaria City constituency wants the National Assembly to intervene and salvage the situation.

Prices of foodstuff and pharmaceutical commodities such as face masks and hand sanitizers have increased since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Mr Dabo’s letter is coming as the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) announced its decision to prosecute four supermarkets and their proprietors in Abuja for alleged arbitrary hike of prices of sanitizers, hand-wash liquids, disinfectants and other anti-bacterial hygiene products.

Court documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES last week named the four supermarkets, which also include their pharmacies as Prince Ebeano Supermarket Limited and its proprietor, David Ojei, and Bakan Gizo Pharmacy & Stores Nigeria Limited, and its representatives, Ray Opia and Luter Irene.

The others are H-Medix Pharmacy & Stores Limited, and the representatives, Sandra Ejekwu and John Oluwagbemiga, as well as Faxx Stores & Trading Limited and the representative, Adogah Ahmed.

The lawmaker’s letter was written separately to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

A source at the office of the speaker confirmed the letter was delivered to their office.

THE LETTER

The lawmaker while lamenting about the situation he described as pathetic said he took out time to personally check the prices in the market.

“Driven by the spirit of oversight in this trying moment, I had taken time to carefully do a window shopping of some household consumables and medical supplies but to my dismay and agony the level of price inflations on such items is unjust, unfair, unacceptable and unbearable to the common man.

“I am truly dismayed! The inflation is not driven by market forces but by selfish and wicked attitude of a few Nigerians, most of which are retailers.

“This must be looked into extensively and expeditiously to salvage the common man before it is too late,” he said.

He said though he was able to check prices in Kaduna alone, he believed that the situation is the same across the country and urged the National Assembly to intervene in the matter.

“Mr. Speaker sir, it is important to note that I am conveying the realities in Kaduna state only as a federating unit as well as my primary constituency.

“However, I strongly believe that what is happening in Kaduna State may likely be the same in other northern states and beyond in this critical moment of our country.

“Mr. Speaker Sir, it is in view of this submission, that I will recommend that the House of Representatives as a very strong democratic institution to summon the head of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to explain the role they have been playing as their primary responsibility, if things like this will continue to happen unchecked.”