Coronavirus: Comoros confirms index case

Related News

Comoros has recorded its first case of coronavirus on Thursday, April 30.

The president of the country, Azali Assoumani, confirmed the case during a nationwide address on Thursday evening. He explained that the patient is a “50-year-old Franco-Comorian who has since been admitted to a hospital.”

The patient came into contact with a national with recent travel history to France.

The president also explained that “contract tracing is being carried out.”

Comoros had earlier closed its borders and placed a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nationals are also observing Ramadan with mosques closed although no full lockdown.

Mr Assoumani after confirming the index case said, “the priority would now be to shield the healthcare system from overload, which would force the government to adopt even more draconian measures.”

He added that “while other countries who were hit earlier are preparing to go back to normality, our country is entering a critical phase.”

According to Aljazeera, the president did not impose a full lockdown because “most of the population live off informal work.”

“At this stage of the pandemic, we cannot afford to adopt measures that could lead to social and economic drama.”

An anonymous health worker told AFP news agency that the index case confirmation came “rather late”. She also reportedly said: “only one positive case? The president is funny. The [real] number is much higher.”

This makes the country the 53rd African country to confirm a case of coronavirus. Lesotho is now the only country in the continent without a case.

READ ALSO:

There is now a total of 39,627 confirmed cases in the continent, 12,875 recoveries, and 1,655 deaths.

Egypt has the highest number of cases in Africa with 5,895 cases, followed by South Africa with 5,647, Morocco with 4,529, Algeria with 4,154, and Ghana with 2,074. Nigeria follows closely with over 1900 cases.