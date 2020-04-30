PTF national coordinator on COVID-19 loses father

Father of PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu (PHOTO: thenationonlineng.net)
The National Coordinator, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, has lost his father in Kano State.

The deceased, Aliyu Daneji, was aged 96.

A family source told PREMIUM TIMES that the senior Aliyu died after a brief illness late Wednesday.

He said funeral prayers and burial were observed early on Thursday at his residence at Sabuwar Kofar, Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

The late Mr Daneji was a retired civil servant in the state civil service. He was a Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Finance from 1972-1975.

The death comes amidst a series of mysterious deaths ravaging Kano State, which the authorities are currently investigating.

The Kano State Government has launched a verbal autopsy to ascertain the causes of the deaths.

The Federal Government also sent a delegation of medical experts to help the state.

