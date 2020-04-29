Coronavirus: FG dispatches 110 trucks of grains to Kano – Official

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq

The federal government has dispatched 110 trucks of foodstuff as palliatives to the Kano State Government for distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq, in a statement, on Tuesday, said the trucks would be distributed across five locations in the state.

She explained that the consignment comprises of millet, sorghum and maize, which were released from silos holding the country’s strategic food reserves located across the country.

“The ministry had delivered ten trailer-loads of parboiled rice to the state government about two weeks ago. The grains in 100 trailers (are) now on their way to Kano,” the minister said.

She added that, “the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will deliver 100 trucks of grains to five locations in Kano State for distribution to poor and vulnerable households on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“One of the humanitarian interventions provided by the Federal Government is the delivery of food items as palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in all states affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ease the lockdown situation,” she added.

In his remarks, according to the release, the Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, assured the minster that the agency will work closely with state governments to ensure the effective distribution of the palliatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday ordered a 14-day lockdown of Kano to curtail the spike of coronavirus in state.

As of 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Kano ranked third on the list of states hit by coronavirus with 115 cases.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.