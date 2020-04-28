Adamawa, Imo, Plateau get new police commissioners

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police to states and police formation.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs deployed are: Olugbenga Adeyanju, Adamawa, Isaac Akinmoyede, Imo, Audu Madaki, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja and Edward Chuka, Plateau.

Mr Adamu enjoined the residents of the affected states to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation.

He charged the newly posted officers to ensure they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

The IGP said the postings were with immediate effect.

(NAN)