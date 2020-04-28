As Senate resumes plenary, lawmakers adhere to health advisories

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives resumed plenary on Tuesday about 24 hours after the Clerks of both chambers announced their resumption in separate letters.

The lawmakers resumed legislative activities despite the lockdown extension announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

It was, however, a calm and peaceful atmosphere in the legislative complex. Only a handful of workers, comprising Sergeant-at-Arms, security personnel and a few essential workers, were seen in the complex.

Meeting rooms, lobbies and the complex were deserted as well and only a few journalists were granted access into the complex. The press centres and gallery to the chamber remained locked during the plenary sessions.

Hand sanitisers were placed at entrances and people were compelled to santise their hands before proceeding.

The Senate resumed activities with an executive session which lasted for over one and a half hours.

The lawmakers, who showed up in their numbers, maintained social distancing and all wore face masks throughout the session. They were made to sit two seats apart.

READ ALSO: Lagos Explosion: Senate seeks Nigerian govt, lawmakers’ donation to N2bn Emergency Fund

At the start of plenary, the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, moved that the Senate suspends Order 11 of the Senate Standing Rule. The rule states that every senator must speak from the seat allocated to him or her by the Senate President.

The suspension of the Rule is to enable the lawmakers to sit metres away from each other in adherence to the health advisories issued by the National Centre for Disease Control as well as help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

