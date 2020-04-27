Ex-Queen’s College president, Ajose, dies at 68

The immediate past president of Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA), Frances Ajose, has passed on.

A statement by the association’s General Secretary, Ayodele Onakoya, said the late professor of medicine died on April 26 at the age of 68.

A member of the QCOG Class of 1968, Ms Ajose was a very passionate and active QCOG who lent her time and wealth of experience to the association, Queen’s College, individual members and the communities she served.

The association recalled that as president, Ms Ajose played a key role in bringing the 2017 water crisis at the school under control, “even spending nights at the hospital with the children”.

She was a Consultant Physician Dermatologist, Professor of Medicine, Lagos State University College of Medicine and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The late unionist was also the president of the Lagos State Chapter of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, until her death.

“She will be very sorely missed,” Mr Adekoya said.

“We pray for God’s comfort for her family at this trying time.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.”

