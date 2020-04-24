COVID-19: PDP reacts to Buhari’s ECOWAS appointment

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use his appointment as the ECOWAS COVID-19 Response Champion to step up actions and measures against spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan advised Mr Buhari to see the appointment as a wakeup call for more intensive efforts through his leadership role in the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria, on which pedestal he could champion a response in the sub-region.

He advised the president to immediately re-engineer the national approach and bring in known experts and competent hands in various relevant fields to help develop and implement urgent national strategy to check spread of the pandemic in the country and the sub-region.

Mr Ologbondiyan also advised Mr Buhari to look beyond the officials of his administration to implement the desired national proactive response, including provision of drugs, equipment and transparent distribution of palliatives.

“Our nation needs a response system that can galvanize multilateral interventions to contain and defeat the deadly virus as well as action a quick economic stimulation after the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Ologbondiyan urged Mr Buhari to stand up to the challenge, be more visible and personally involved in the front.

READ ALSO:

He also reiterated his call on the president to constitute the eminent Nigerian group to manage COVID-19 donations so as to eliminate corruption and political bottlenecks.

“Furthermore, the PDP calls on Mr. President to channel all government palliatives to states for implementation through our local governments, traditional and faith-based institutions.

“This should be done while taking urgent steps to slash the price of fuel, reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT), recover alleged stolen funds and direct such as panacea to Nigerians.

(NAN)