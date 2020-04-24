COVID-19: Another 900 Britons stranded in Nigeria to return home

Another batch of 900 British travellers stranded in Nigeria is set to return home on three flights chartered by the UK Government over the next 11 days.

The British High Commission in Nigeria said in a statement on Friday that the three additional flights would bring the total number of people flown back to the UK from Nigeria on Government charter flights to around 2,000.

The statement said the new flights are scheduled as follows: April 28: Abuja – London, May 1: Lagos – London and May 5: Lagos – London.

It said the additional charter flights had been arranged for British travellers and their dependents whose primary residence is the UK, adding that priority would be given to most vulnerable travellers such as people with health conditions.

“Our next phase of UK Government charter flights will mean another 900 British travellers are able to return home from Nigeria.

“We appreciate the country’s effort as this has been a difficult time and we will continue to work closely with the Nigerian authorities to support those wishing to return to the UK,” British Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, advised the British travellers to visit the Nigeria Travel Advice pages for further information.

She noted that the UK Government was working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to help bring back British travellers to the UK.

Ms Laing said this was part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab on March 30 with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

She noted that so far, chartered flights had returned British travellers from India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped us put this together. First of all, to the Government of Nigeria for their sterling support throughout the process.

“Secondly, to everyone at the airport, all the staff, including the amazing British Airways team, and finally my own team who have worked tirelessly to make this possible and who continue to work hard to get British travellers back home to their loved ones,” said the British envoy.

