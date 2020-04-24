Police sergeant shot dead by fellow officer

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

Tragedy occurred in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria, on Wednesday, when a female police sergeant was shot dead by another officer.

A statement from the police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, identified the victim as Lovender Elekwachi, who was serving at Eneka Police Division, Port Harcourt.

She was shot while on traffic duties at the Eneka roundabout, Mr Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police did not give details of what led to the shooting.

Bitrus Osaiah, the officer who allegedly shot Ms Elekwachi, is said to be a sergeant attached to Rivers State Task Force on Decongestion.

Mr Osaiah and two other members of the task force have been arrested by the police.

“The Hilux vehicle belonging to the Task Force has been impounded and the corpse of the Woman Sergeant deposited in the mortuary,” the police spokesperson, Mr Omoni, said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances that led to her death and has appealed for calm, pending the outcome of the investigation, promising that the interest of justice must be served in the circumstance.”

