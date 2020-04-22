Lockdown: People diverting palliatives inviting coronavirus to their homes – FCTA official

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has placed a curse on any official diverting palliative materials.

The administration also warned the officials handling the distribution of the palliative items to the vulnerable groups across its six area councils or risk severe sanctions.

The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, placed the curse and issued the warning during the inspection of palliative items for Kwali Area Council on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ms Aliyu implored those in charge of the palliatives not to divert the items designed for the rural poor and urged relevant stakeholders to be transparent in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The minister explained that the palliative programme was community-based.

“Irrespective of tribe or religion, everyone that is representing his or her own group here must know that you are the eyes of your group.

“If you compromise, posterity will judge you. You must stand for your people and make sure that they are served.

“I beg you in the name of God, if you eat this food, you are indirectly inviting Coronavirus to your homes.

“It is not food for campaign and not for you to do charity for your family members.

“If you want to do charity, go to the market and buy your own materials for charity.

“These palliatives are from the Federal Capital Territory Administration as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to be distributed to the poor to cushion the effect of sit-at-home

“It is a community-based programme, we want the community to own it but you can support us by obeying the rules, better still by sitting at home.

“We want the real data of beneficiaries by marking the houses because we don’t want to work on estimated figures. Do it the same way we conduct our census,” Ms Aliyu said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the council, the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, thanked the minister for her diligence in the discharge of her duties and pledged to disburse the items equitably. (NAN)