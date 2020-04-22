Nigeria’s Accountant General loses dad

Ahmed Idris
Accountant General of the Federation , Ahmed Idris

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has lost his father.

The announcement was contained in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Henshaw Ogubike.

It reads: “It is with a heavy heart and total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the death of Alhaji Idris Hussain, the father of Ahmed Idris, FCNA, the Accountant-General of the Federation. He died in the early hours of today, after a protracted illness at the age of 96 years.

“The late Alhaji Idris Hussain was a businessman and a philanthropist of high repute. He hailed from Daneji Quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Council of Kano State.

“He is survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren amongst whom is Alhaji Ahmed Idris, FCNA, the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“He has been buried according to Muslim rites.

“In line with Federal Government lockdown and social distancing directive occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no gathering to mourn the dead.

“Condolences will be received via correspondences, phone calls, text messages, electronic and social media. May Allah accept his soul.”

