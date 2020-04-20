Coronavirus: WHO, WTO collaborate to ensure availability of medical supplies

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO) are collaborating to ensure the normal cross-border flow of vital medical supplies and other goods and services.

A joint statement by their director-generals, Tedros Ghebreyesus of WHO and Roberto Azevêdo of WTO on Sunday, said both global agencies are working together to disrupt global breaks in supply chains.

It said COVID-19 has rapidly progressed to become a global pandemic, causing unprecedented, far-reaching impact on the health, social and economic well-being of communities around the world.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and World Trade Organization (WTO) are committed to responding effectively to the situation, working together with other international organisations and our respective memberships,” it said

“Global, coordinated action is required to deal with the extraordinary challenges the pandemic poses to people’s health as well as their livelihoods.

“Protecting lives is our top priority, and these efforts can be impeded by unnecessary disruptions to global trade and supply chains,” it added .

It revealed that the governments’ trade policy decisions significantly influence both getting medical equipment and supplies to where they are urgently needed.

It said keeping trade in health technologies as open and predictable as possible is of vital interest.

“This will help countries to respond to this crisis, to recover from it and to build the health systems that will foster greater resilience in the future,”

“WHO and WTO are working together to support efforts promoting them where possible, and to resolve unnecessary disruptions to global supply chains, in furtherance of the International Health Regulations (2005) and WTO rules.”

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Increase production of protective equipment, medical supplies, WHO urges companies

Countries need to reconsider restriction policies.

WTO rules provide governments with the flexibility they may need to address essential medical supply shortages and/or public health challenges.

However, any measure taken to promote public health that restricts trade should be targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary , consistent with recent calls from world leaders, the agency said..

It advised governments to avoid measures that can disrupt supply chains and negatively impact the poorest and most vulnerable, most importantly, in developing and least developed countries that are typically reliant on imports of medicines and medical equipment.

“We call on our Members to continue to share information about their measures with WHO and WTO, in line with the established transparency mechanisms, which are now especially valuable in supporting a coordinated response,” it said .

The statement emphasised the importance of streamlining conformity checks based on regulatory cooperation and international standards “to ensure that health technologies, including diagnostics, medicines, vaccines and other medical supplies vital to treating patients infected by COVID-19, reach those in need quickly.”

While appreciating remarkable research efforts and the rapid mobilisation of public and private resources to develop COVID-19 health technologies, the two agencies called upon governments to implement policy measures that can further facilitate their research and development.

They said governments should also promote the rapid dissemination within countries and across borders so as to ensure equitable access to those technologies.

“Such initiatives include targeted investment, ensuring open access to clinical test results, the sharing of relevant intellectual property rights, increasing manufacturing capacity, open and transparent procurement regimes, the elimination of tariffs on relevant health technologies, and trade facilitation measures to reduce costs and delays,”

“Global action, solidarity and international cooperation are more necessary than ever to address this health situation. WHO and the WTO are working together to play their part,” the statement concluded.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.