Coronavirus: FRSC begins production, distribution of customised face masks for personnel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Monday, commenced the production and distribution of customised face masks for its personnel across Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, this development was in response to the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

This newspaper reported how the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, had launched ventilators and disinfectant spraying devices.

He also directed Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to begin production of face masks.

“The face masks to be produced must be in line with the standard set by World Health Organization (WHO),” he said.

The task force recommended that all ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government procure and distribute locally made face masks for use by their staff as part of established efforts to quell the spread of the virus.

According to Mr Kazeem, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed the tailoring unit of the Corps to commence immediate and speedy production and distribution of customised face masks for officers and marshals of the corps nationwide.

In the statement, he said the production is due to the critical role the corps plays in the ongoing enforcement of the national restriction order.

Mr Kazeem noted that “FRSC personnel being at the front line in the enforcement of the Presidential restriction order on Covid-19, they have every tendency of coming in contact with different categories of people, including carriers of the infectious disease, and as such deserve to adopt all precautionary measures, especially the constant use of face masks while discharging their statutory functions.”

He said the produced facemasks to be distributed to personnel have been certified by medical experts to be fit for use by all staff.

Mr Oyeyemi had supervised the distribution of alcohol based sanitizers and the conventional medical face masks to staff at the national headquarters and other formations including the national driver’s licence capture centres.