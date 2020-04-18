UK, U.S., OPEC mourn Abba Kyari

Related News

The British high commission and the United States embassy have mourned the passage of President Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, describing him as a dedicated son of Nigeria.

On Saturday, tributes poured in for the late chief of staff who died on Friday in a Lagos private hospital, following coronavirus complications.

In a post on its verified Twitter account, the U.S. mission in Nigeria described the Mr Kyari as “a dedicated son and public servant.”

“On the passing of the presidential chief of staff, Abba Kyari, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes to express sincerest condolences to his family and to the government of Nigeria. We mourn with Nigeria at the loss of this dedicated son and public servant,” the Twitter post said.

In a statement by Catriona Laing, the British high commissioner to Nigeria also consoled the family of the deceased.

“On behalf of Her Majesty’s government and the British high commission to Nigeria, I wish to offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Abba Kyari who died yesterday,” the statement read.

Ms Laing said, in the statement, that Mr Kyari exhibited a “tireless commitment to his beloved Nigeria.”

“I engaged regularly with Abba Kyari in his capacity as chief of staff to the president and greatly valued our open, honest and frank dialogue. He brought spirit, tenacity and a tireless commitment to his beloved Nigeria.

“He was highly respected in the international community as a passionate champion of Nigeria’s interests. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts are with his family on this very sad occasion,” she said.

OPEC mourns Kyari

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has expressed its condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who was announced dead early Saturday after battling coronavirus complications.

In a letter addressed to President Buhari, on behalf of OPEC, its Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo, also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased.

He described Mr Kyari as a gallant public servant, “fiercely loyal to the common good.”

“When one was in his company, it was very clear that he was somebody who joined public service for all the right reasons. While this is, of course, a time of profound sorrow, we also take succour from his exemplary life, his courage, his dedication to duty and love of country.”

Mr Kyari tested positive for the virus on March 23 and was subsequently moved to a private medical facility in Lagos for treatment.

His corpse arrived in Abuja Saturday morning.

Mr Kyari, who wielded tremendous political influence while alive, was interred at exactly 11.20 am at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters.

Prominent Nigerians such as former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a host of others have also paid tributes to the departed banker, journalist and politician.