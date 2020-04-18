Governors Zulum, Sanwo-Olu, Senator Ndume mourn Abba Kyari

Related News

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday expressed shock over the passing of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who died after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Zulum said the late Mr Kyari, whose passage attracted divided reactions across the country, was “a patriotic good man misunderstood by many Nigerians.”

Similarly, Borno Senator, Muhammed Ndume, has also joined many Nigerians.to mourn the late chief of staff.

Mr Kyari, a Kanuri native of Borno state, died 25 days after he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease. He died in while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos.

The Presidency confirmed his death on Friday night.

Governor Zulum who was attending a function at the Gamboru-Ngala border community when he received the sad news, had to cut short his engagement.

This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Zulum’s spokesman, Isa Gusau,

He said Governor Zulum received the sad news at Gamboru, a border town in Ngala, “where he passed the night, while on a humanitarian visit to supervise the distribution of food, cash, and textiles to about 50 thousand internally displaced persons.”

“We have lost one of our own, Alhaji Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the President, ” Governor Zulum said in the statement.

“It is a big loss for us because Borno has just lost a rock. I was really shocked by the news of his demise. I last spoke with him exactly weeks ago and he was in good spirit.

“I share the grieves of his immediate family, His Excellency, Mr President, and the Presidency as well as his larger family, the people of Borno state.

“Alhaji Abba Kyari was a good man that was misunderstood by many people and whatever it is, his appointed time has come and every human will one day die, no matter how long we live and for this divine reason, good people or those with wisdom, do not celebrate the death of anyone.

“I urge all of us here to pray for one of our own. Someone who was sincerely passionate about the fight against Boko Haram towards peace-building and restoration in Borno state, the northeast, and Nigeria.



The governor, while in Ngala summoned the clerics local to the area to offer prayers.

“I will like this gathering of Imams to lead prayers for the late chief of staff to have eternal peace. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family, other loved ones and the people of Borno state the fortitude to bear his demise” Zulum was quoted to have told the group of imams, ” he said.

The state said the governor made a similar call at different IDP camps in both Ngala and Gamboru towns, before cutting short his three days visit return to Maiduguri, the state capital.

Kyari died when he is most needed – Ndume

Reacting to the death of his Borno kinsman, Mr Ndume said he was shocked when he received the sad news.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES via Whatsapp message, Mr Ndume “commiserated with the family, the Presidency, the people of Borno and the nation at large.”

While calling on all concerned bereaved to submit the development wholly to the Will of God, Senator Ndume described Abba Kyari’s death as “shocking.” Adding that late “Kyari’s wise counsel will be missed at such trying times.”

“The loss of Malam Kyari who died in active service is a national tragedy and his innumerable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered.

Mr Ndume prayed “Allah to shower His Mercy on the soul of the deceased and give his family, the Presidency, Borno and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He urged mourning Nigerians to adhere to the rules and regulations of the much-dreaded COVID-19 as released by the NCDC in other to ensure a healthy nation.

Similarly, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday condoled with President Buhari on Mr Kyari’s death.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Mr Kyari as shocking, painful and a monumental loss to the nation, the people and government of Maiduguri and the Kyari family.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘I received the sad news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, an astute public servant with a heavy heart. Mallam Kyari was a dedicated Nigerian, a deeply committed and patriotic citizen, who contributed remarkably to the smooth and successful running of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.’’

The governor added that Mr Kyari was a ‘‘conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking and politics.’’