COVID-19: NHIS releases three months payment for enrollees

The National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, has released funds for payment of three months capitation and fee-for-service for all enrollees of the scheme.

Executive Secretary of NHIS, Mohammed Sambo, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, advised Nigerians not to panic, assuring that “Coronavirus was beatable.”

Mr Sambo explained that from April to June, 2020, all NHIS enrollees could visit their health centres and demand for services without any hitch.

He said the payment was made to ensure enrollees enjoyed stable health services during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Mr Sambo disclosed that NHIS was working with the Federal Ministry of Health and State Health Insurance Agencies with the support of the World Health Organisation, the Department for International Development and other international agencies to develop a social insurance response against the Coronavirus epidemic.

He said the move became necessary in order to see the end of the global catastrophe.

He said in line with the core mandate of NHIS, it has been integrated into joining hands with the Federal Ministry of Health to fight COVID-19 pandemic from spreading in Nigeria.

The executive secretary also enjoined Nigerians to only obtain information on COVID-19 from a credible source like WHO platform, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) information portal.

Mr Sambo also called on Nigerians to adhere to the safety rules and advice as laid down or thought out by professionals during this Coronavirus pandemic period

He noted that the lockdown order by the government was not intended to punish anybody but a measure that would enable all Nigerians to stay safe and alive.

