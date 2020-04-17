COVID-19: NHIS releases three months payment for enrollees

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)
National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

The National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, has released funds for payment of three months capitation and fee-for-service for all enrollees of the scheme.

Executive Secretary of NHIS, Mohammed Sambo, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, advised Nigerians not to panic, assuring that “Coronavirus was beatable.”

Mr Sambo explained that from April to June, 2020, all NHIS enrollees could visit their health centres and demand for services without any hitch.

He said the payment was made to ensure enrollees enjoyed stable health services during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Mr Sambo disclosed that NHIS was working with the Federal Ministry of Health and State Health Insurance Agencies with the support of the World Health Organisation, the Department for International Development and other international agencies to develop a social insurance response against the Coronavirus epidemic.

He said the move became necessary in order to see the end of the global catastrophe.

He said in line with the core mandate of NHIS, it has been integrated into joining hands with the Federal Ministry of Health to fight COVID-19 pandemic from spreading in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria’s not among countries granted debt relief by IMF – Finance Minister

The executive secretary also enjoined Nigerians to only obtain information on COVID-19 from a credible source like WHO platform, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) information portal.

Mr Sambo also called on Nigerians to adhere to the safety rules and advice as laid down or thought out by professionals during this Coronavirus pandemic period

He noted that the lockdown order by the government was not intended to punish anybody but a measure that would enable all Nigerians to stay safe and alive.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.