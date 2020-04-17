Coronavirus: Minister tasks agency to produce face masks in Nigeria

Related News

As part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has directed the management of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to begin the production of face masks.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Abdulganiyu Aminu, on Friday, Mr Onu said the face masks must meet the World Health Organisation‘s standard.

“The face masks to be produced must be in line with the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO),” he said.

According to the statement, Mr Onu said the production of the facemasks will save Nigeria much needed foreign exchange being depleted through importation aside from curtailing Covid-19.

Mr Onu was at (RMRDC) to inspect its inputs into the Covid-19 management in Nigeria.

Similarly, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has commenced the local production of ventilators and disinfectant spraying devices to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Onu launched the newly produced devices on behalf of the government.

“He commended the (RMRDC) for using wild tubers in producing pharmaceutical starch used in industries, thereby saving Nigeria billions of naira,”.

He said the production of pharmaceutical-grade starch from wild yam tubers, could be used to produce capsules, tablets, syrups, and glucose.

“These innovations could help Nigeria reduce import of these materials and improve the country’s health sector,” he added.

He said he is hopeful that many businesses could be generated through the council as many Nigerians would be encouraged to venture into wild tuber production and other raw materials.

He further said Nigeria has competent scientists that could produce vaccines capable of fighting infectious diseases.

Considering the harsh economic condition facing the country, he said Nigeria cannot afford to import medical materials at this moment, as this could strain the nation’s foreign exchange reserve and harm the economy.