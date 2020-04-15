COVID-19: FG reduces price of fertilizer for farmers

Fertiliser bags used to illustrate the story.
Fertiliser bags used to illustrate the story.

The Federal Government has reduced the price of NPK fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 per 50kg bag, Governor Muhamad Badaru of Jigawa, who is the Chairman, Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), has announced

Mr Badaru told journalists on Wednesday in Dutse that the gesture was part of palliatives introduced by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic to farmers and other end-users.

“As part of measures introduced by Mr President to provide relief to Nigerian farmers on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the price of NPK 20.10.10 fertilizer is now N5,000 from N5,500 per 50 kg bag,” Mr Badaru said.

He promised that sufficient quantity of the fertilizer would be made available in time for the wet season farming, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the forgoing, we reassure farmers that all necessary preparations for the successful implementation of Mr President’s PFI are very much underway.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 will have a negative impact on food security – Experts

“Sufficient volume of the fertilizer will be made available in time to meet the needs of Nigerian farmers for the wet season farming, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which we are hopeful will come to an end soon,” he said.

The chairman disclosed that the PFI had also concluded plans for the production of Compound Blends of NPK 20. 10.10 fertilizer.

According to him, the Compound Blend appropriately suits the North-East market because the output has a uniform colour, which cannot be weaponized. (NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.