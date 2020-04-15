Fire guts CAC headquarters in Abuja

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Head Office
Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Head Office

Fire on Wednesday gutted the Headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The incident, which occurred in the morning, hit the seven-storey building located in Maitama.

The Registrar General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, who confirmed the incident, said no document was lost and no casualties.

” The fire which was as a result of power surge began at 10.20 am, the fire was caused by the outer units of the split Air Conditioners on the 6th floor in the main building.

“ The sound attracted the attention of the few personnel within the premises and they immediately mobilized to quench the fire using fire extinguishers and fire hose reels within the building.

“ The fire had descended through the outer AC ducts to the 5th and 4th floors which necessitated a call to FCT Fire Service and they promptly responded,” Garba said.

A witness who did not want to be named said the fire outbreak was minor, no loss of documents or lives during the fire outbreak.

READ ALSO: How fire gutted Nigeria’s Treasury House — Minister

He said that the fire was contained and he commended the quick response of the fire service.

The incident occurred barely two weeks an inferno destroyed the payment processing department in the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.