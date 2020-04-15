Fire guts CAC headquarters in Abuja

Related News

Fire on Wednesday gutted the Headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The incident, which occurred in the morning, hit the seven-storey building located in Maitama.

The Registrar General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, who confirmed the incident, said no document was lost and no casualties.

” The fire which was as a result of power surge began at 10.20 am, the fire was caused by the outer units of the split Air Conditioners on the 6th floor in the main building.

“ The sound attracted the attention of the few personnel within the premises and they immediately mobilized to quench the fire using fire extinguishers and fire hose reels within the building.

“ The fire had descended through the outer AC ducts to the 5th and 4th floors which necessitated a call to FCT Fire Service and they promptly responded,” Garba said.

A witness who did not want to be named said the fire outbreak was minor, no loss of documents or lives during the fire outbreak.

He said that the fire was contained and he commended the quick response of the fire service.

The incident occurred barely two weeks an inferno destroyed the payment processing department in the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

(NAN)