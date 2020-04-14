African countries record more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases

Related News

Countries in Africa now have more than 15000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Diverse containment and preventive measures have been imposed in many nations to slow down the spread of the virus.

As of today, the number of African countries with confirmed cases continue to rise, exempting Comoros Principe and Lesotho who are the only two countries that have no confirmed case.

Extended lockdowns

In a bid for containment, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda are some countries that have extended their lockdowns.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, April 13 announced the extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja for another 14 days.

Mr Buhari said the lockdown placed two weeks earlier helped to slow down the spread of the virus, therefore the need for another extension as the number of cases continue to rise in the country.

Nigeria has a total of 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that its lockdown, which was instituted on March 27 to last for three weeks, will now last until the end of April.

He said in a live address to the nation “unless we hold to this course for a little longer, the coronavirus pandemic will engulf, and ultimately consume, our country.”

The South African president, while announcing the first lockdown, had also placed a ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes stating “there is nothing essential about it.”

This measure had led to an uproar by the Guateng Liquor Forum for the Government to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol. The group has threatened to go to court if the ban is not lifted, Mr Ramaphosa said he will respond on Friday.

READ ALSO:

South Africa has the highest number of cases in the continent at 2,415, as at Tuesday.

Uganda which has recorded 54 confirmed cases also called for an extension of their lockdown. The lockdown, which was meant to last 14 days, was extended for another three weeks, until May 5, President Yoweri Museveni said.

He announced the lockdown on Tuesday, April 14.

Crime rate

Although crime rate has relatively dropped globally especially in countries that have implemented lockdowns, The New York Times reported that in South Africa, there were 2,300 reports of gender-based violence adding that more than 148 people have been arrested.

The report cited a case of a man who was found drinking beer in his home and was beaten by soldiers to death, according to witnesses. The incident is being investigated by the South African National Defense Force.

The report also stated that “in Cape Town and the surrounding Western Cape province, 16 liquor stores have been burgled and 21 suspects arrested. Crime is down overall and police are pursuing all reports of violations.”

In Ogun State, Nigeria, robbers continue to threaten the peace of some areas within the state.

Witnesses said shops and houses have been attacked in the communities, with money and foodstuff carted away.