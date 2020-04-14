Why FG is yet to commence recruitment in 774 LGAs – Minister

Related News

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has allayed fears over the planned recruitment of workers in 774 Local Governments Areas of the country as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Aregbesola said this at the press briefing of Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the president ordered for the recruitment before the lockdown over COVID-19 but had to be suspended when the pandemic broke out.

He said that the staff to conduct the recruitment have been forced to stay at home, stressing that no one could carry out such assignment at this critical time.

“Our youths should be calm, believing that the President’s order on the recruitment will be obeyed as soon as the lockdown over COVID-19 is over,” he said.

In a related development, Umar Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said the ministry would target persons with disability for palliatives.

She said that the ministry was finalising plans on how best to intervene in the area of food relief for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Ms Farouk said the ministry was also targeting people working in the private sector that are also affected by the lockdown.

According to her, we have collected some grains meant for Lagos and Ogun as released by Customs and so far, we have 40 Trucks of rice from 150 trucks promised by the Customs service.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, debunked insinuations that some workers under his ministry were being owed March salary, he said no one was being owed to the best of his knowledge.

He said sequel to the lockdown, the ministry had ordered the commencement of internet learning for its students in the primary and secondary schools across the country.

He said the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) would also be enlisted in teaching and to start some lessons for students.

(NAN)