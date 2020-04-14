Gunmen kill Adamawa LG boss

gunmen
Gunman used to illustrate the story

The former chairman of Ganye Local Government Transition Committee in Adamawa State, Sabastine Samsu Kaikai, was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday by yet to be identified gunmen.

The incident occurred in the village of the deceased, Kaikai.

Family sources said Mr Kaikai was in the village for the Easter celebrations amidst the lockdown of the state over the coronavirus epidemic.

“They came in the midnight wielding guns, firing into the air to scare everyone that might come to his rescue,” a relative of the deceased narrated the incident.

“He tried to sneak out from his residence but they killed him instantly. We are yet to establish their identity, but they could be assassins or kidnappers,’’ said the relative who declined to give his name.

The information officer, Ganye local government council, Kabiru Njidda, confirmed the incident.

‘’Report reaching me from family sources said that Hon Sabastine Samsu Kaikai was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in his village, Kaikai.

‘’The corpse of the late chairman was brought to the Ganye General Hospital mortuary this morning,’’ Mr Njidda said.

Late Sabestine

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, also confirmed the incident.

He said the police are on the trail of the killers.

Adamawa State has of late witnessed attacks by gunmen on law-abiding citizens, with many of the cases linked to kidnap for ransom.

Recently, a prominent community leader, Ahmadu 44, the Sarkin Shanu Sugu, was killed in an attack by unknown persons.

