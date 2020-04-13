China imposes restriction on research on origin of coronavirus

Coronavirus: Covid-19
Coronavirus: Covid-19

The Chinese government has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of coronavirus.

According to a central government directive, academic papers on the pandemic will be subject to serious scrutiny before being approved for publication.

Some online notices published by two Chinese universities on the coronavirus that were published earlier have been removed from the web site.

In a new policy by the central government, it said “Studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra vetting and must be approved by central government officials,” according to the now-deleted posts.

This appears to be effort by the Chinese government to control the narrative on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, over 100,000 people have died and 1.8 million people have been infected.

Early findings about coronavirus cases such as when human-to-human transition first appeared raised questions over the official government account of the outbreak and sparked controversy on Chinese social media.

Currently, the Chinese authorities appear to be tightening their grip on the publication of Covid-19 research.

CNN reported that a Chinese researcher who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation said the move was a worrying development that would likely obstruct important scientific research.

“I think it is a coordinated effort from the Chinese government to control the narrative, and paint it as if the outbreak did not originate in China,” the researcher said.

“And I don’t think they will really tolerate any objective study to investigate the origination of this disease,” he added.

Increased scrutiny

The Chinese Ministry of Education’s science and technology department had issued a directive saying “academic papers about tracing the origin of the virus must be strictly and tightly managed.”

READ ALSO: Chinese Doctors: Hold Buhari responsible for any coronavirus upsurge- PDP

“Other papers on Covid-19 will be vetted by universities’ academic committees, based on conditions such as the “academic value” of the study, and whether the “timing for publishing” is right,” it said.

The directive is an output of a meeting held on March 25 by the State Council’s task force on the prevention and control of the pandemic.

The document was first posted on the website of one of China’s leading universities, Fudan University in Shanghai.

Similarly, the China University of Geoscience in Wuhan also posted a notice about the extra vetting on Covid-19 papers on its website.

The page has since been deleted, but a cached version of it remains accessible.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.