Coronavirus: 70-year-old, three others recover in Abuja

Related News

A 70-year-old man is among four patients released from a coronavirus isolation centre located at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, on Saturday.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) tweeted about the release of the patients Saturday afternoon.

The tweet reads, “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four #COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to 11 in the FCT as at 12.30 am, April 11th, 2020.”

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the old man, identified as Sani Kalgo, was admitted onto the centre following diagnosis with the virus.

A survivor of the virus, Salihu Umar, first hinted about the senior citizen’s recovery Friday evening.

“Alhamdulillah.

“A 70 year old man who was my neighbour at the Abuja isolation Centre has just recovered from COVID19 following two consecutive negative test results. Daddy is on his way home as we speak.

“Thank you GOD.”

Mr Umar was himself discharged on April 7, following his recovery.

Later on Friday, a son of Mr Kalgo, circulated a letter addressed to Mr Umar, for taking care of his father while at the facility.

“When the positive results came, my family was extremely traumatised,” Abba Kalgo, who is a commissioner in Kebbi State, wrote in the open letter to Mr Umar.

“From the time I called you and told you he was on his way to Gwagwalada, you took time to reassure my mum while you treated him as you would have done your own father were he in his shoes.”

Mr Kalgo, who is a friend with Mr Umar prior to the incident, said the care the latter showed to his father was the “truest measure” of their friendship.