Coronavirus: Nigerians criticise SGF Mustapha over comment on healthcare system

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to attack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, over his comments on the decay of infrastructure in Nigeria’s health care sector.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Mustapha, during a meeting between the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the leadership of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, said until the outbreak of coronavirus, he was not aware that the health sector was in a bad state.

The SGF who doubles as the chairman of the presidential task force was quoted as saying: “I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is until I was appointed to do this work”.

He said Nigeria lacks the requirement to handle the situation if it escalates beyond normal.

Following his comments, Nigerians wondered why a top official like him will have no knowledge about the country’s health situation.

Below are some reactions by Nigerians on Twitter.

Here is a reminder that political leaders in Nigeria are completely detached from the agonizing reality of an average Nigerian. This is distributing and frustrating. — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) April 10, 2020

When is medical record is in London or somewhere abroad — Afc Nate (@ArsenicNathan) April 10, 2020

Simply put! Shame on him. That he could even expose his ignorance. — Nugarini (@nugarini) April 10, 2020

How could he ever know? At the slightest onset of headache our Nigerian leaders are on the next flight out of Nigeria. For the first time since the civil war our leaders are having a taste of our decrepit healthcare infrastructure. Welcome to the life of every day Nigerians — Jovi Usude (@EJovi1025) April 10, 2020

How do you expect people like this to do anything meaningful in the health sector when they are not aware? See what health tourism causes — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) April 10, 2020

The worst set of people to have ever been handed over power in the country,you travel abroad to treat earache and headache,how will you know? — chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) April 10, 2020

When leaders are not emotionally intelligent and empathetic to the realities of those they are governing, they won’t understand the gravity of a situation until they are directly affected and have no choice but to use the same service that they’ve always ignored. A Reality check. — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) April 10, 2020

Do you use it? Does buhari use it? Y'all will account for the billions spent for State House Hospital refurbishment. — FS Yusuf, MIIM (Nonpartisan Democrat) (@FS_Yusuf_) April 10, 2020

The boldness baffles me. — Joy Zita Okebugwu (@itsjoyzita) April 10, 2020

But why then did he chose overseas in the first place, isn't it obvious? — Daddy Yas!!! (@freshprincegiwa) April 10, 2020

Hahahahaha….

What did Nigerians ever do to deserve such people in government?!

This is painful — Es (@slkie) April 10, 2020

I've often said that @MBuhari only has love for power & that his regime is merely making a mockery of governance. 5 years in office & the regime is only knowing about the decay in Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure. It's bcos @MBuhari has been investing in the UK health system. — ROUN (@BarrROUN2013) April 10, 2020

I hope you know that today is Friday. Your oga's lack of self awareness has obviously spread around the villa. Bad energy is so contagious! — Olisa Nwosu (@OlisaNwosu) April 10, 2020

Its funny how they can't blame the previous government again.

Now that you're the previous Government, blame the ancestors.

COVID19 is the indirect way of saying "we all die here"

Travel abroad for treatment and let's see nau.

Nonsense! — Dandy (@Dandy391) April 10, 2020

A man with an N95 mask who usually travels out of the country for medical care says he doesn't know the healthcare system was so bad and they put him IN CHARGE of the #COVID19 task force. — OB Keeng (@ObKeeng) April 10, 2020

All these so-called political leaders have lost all credibility with Nigerians at home and abroad — Isaac Uwenbor (@IUwenbor) April 10, 2020