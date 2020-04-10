Coronavirus: Nigerians criticise SGF Mustapha over comment on healthcare system

SGF Boss Mustapha
Some Nigerians have taken to social media to attack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, over his comments on the decay of infrastructure in Nigeria’s health care sector.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Mustapha, during a meeting between the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the leadership of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, said until the outbreak of coronavirus, he was not aware that the health sector was in a bad state.

The SGF who doubles as the chairman of the presidential task force was quoted as saying: “I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is until I was appointed to do this work”.

He said Nigeria lacks the requirement to handle the situation if it escalates beyond normal.

Following his comments, Nigerians wondered why a top official like him will have no knowledge about the country’s health situation.

Below are some reactions by Nigerians on Twitter.

